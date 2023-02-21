Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Service Sector Continues To Drive Mizoram's Economy, Says Economic Survey

Home Business

Service Sector Continues To Drive Mizoram's Economy, Says Economic Survey

The share of agriculture, forestry and fishing has steadily increased over the years from 20.12 per cent in 2011-12 to 24.83 per cent in 2021-22

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 6:24 pm

The tertiary or service sector continues to drive Mizoram's economy with a lion’s share of 50.08 per cent of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) being contributed by the sector, according to the Economic Survey of Mizoram 2022-2023. The Economic Survey presented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in the Assembly on Tuesday said that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been continuously growing over the years at an impressive rate.

The GSDP at constant prices (2011-12) is expected to attain an amount of Rs. 19,036.83 crore in 2021-22 against the estimate of Rs 16,969.85 crore for the year 2020-21 showing a growth of about 12.18 per cent over the previous year. Whereas the GSDP at current price registered an increase of 15.25 per cent over the previous year, it said.

The GSDP at current price is estimated at Rs 28,480.10 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs 24,712.26 crore in 2020-21. The GSVA at constant (2011-12) prices has clocked a 9.43 per cent average annual growth rate during financial years 2011-2012 to 2021-22, the economic survey said.

Related stories

There Is Need To Probe Into Avoidable Expenses By Health Department: CAG Tells Mizoram Government

Mizoram Working To Provide Piped Water To All Rural Households Ny Dec: Dy CM

Mizoram CM's Brother Among 6 Sentenced To Jail In Corruption Case

The service sector contributed the lion's share of the GSVA at 50.08 per cent followed by the industry sector at 25.09 per cent and the primary sector, comprising agriculture and allied activities, contributed 24.83 per cent to the GSVA. "The remarkable contribution of the tertiary or service sector constituting a share of about 50.08 % of the total GSVA clearly indicates that this sector drives the economy of Mizoram," the Economic Survey said.

With more than half of the state population deriving the greater part of their income from agriculture, faster growth in this sector is necessary to increase their income, it said. The share of agriculture, forestry and fishing has steadily increased over the years from 20.12 per cent in 2011-12 to 24.83 per cent in 2021-22. The primary sector contributed 25.93 per cent, industry sector (26 per cent) and tertiary sector (48 per cent) to the GSVA in 2020-21.

Tags

Business Service Sector Mizoram Mizoram Secretary Indian Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat