Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Separation Of Chairperson, MD Positions At Listed Cos Will Be Voluntary: Sebi

Sebi File Photo

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 5:08 pm

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said the requirement to split Chairperson and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer positions at listed companies will not be mandatory and will be implemented on a voluntary basis. 

The listed entities were required to split the roles before April 2022.

"Sebi board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on a 'voluntary basis'," the regulator said in a release after the board meeting.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the regulator should hear if Indian companies have a view on the matter even as she made it clear that she was not "giving a diktat". 

