Sensex Declines 400 Points; Nifty Below 17,750 Dragged By SBI, Reliance

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading lower on Monday, ahead of the quarterly results. At 10:21 am, Sensex was down 318 points or 0.51 per cent at 59,127, whereas Nifty declined 73 points to 17,709.

On Friday, the Sensex had advanced 412 points to close at 59,447 and Nifty 50 index rose 145 points to settle at 17,784.

Asian markets were trading lower with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.71 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.55 per cent and Taiwan Weighted declined 1.25 per cent.

On Friday, The S&P 500 fell 11.93 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 4,488.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 34,721.12. The Nasdaq fell 186.30 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 13,711.

Back home, the Nifty Midcap 50 Index was up 0.71 per cent at 8,648, whereas the Nifty Midcap 100 Index was up 0.84 per cent at 31,447. Amongst the sectoral indices, except for auto. financial services, FMCG, IT, and consumer durables, all other stocks were trading higher between 0.17 per cent to 1.05 per cent.

Amongst the Nifty 50 companies, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries Limited, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and BPCL were the top gainers, whereas Larsen and Tourbo, SBI Life, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy Laboratories were amongst the biggest losers.