Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex Slips 153 Points In Volatile Trade Amid Weak Global Markets

Unabated foreign fund outflows also continued to weigh on the domestic equity markets

Sensex Slips 153 Points In Volatile Trade Amid Weak Global Markets

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 4:05 pm

Benchmark indices fell for the third straight day on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling over 153 points amid largely weak global markets as investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also continued to weigh on the domestic equity markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 153.13 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 52,693.57. During the day, it tumbled 387.22 points or 0.73 per cent to 52,459.48.

Related stories

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Lower In Early Trade, Nifty Below 16,000

Stock Market Crash Worrying You? Here Is How You Can Benefit From It

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 1,200 Points, Nifty Below 16,000

The NSE Nifty declined by 42.30 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 15,732.10.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and M&M were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai bounced back and settled in the green.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly lower in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.68 per cent to USD 123.1 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 4,164.01 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Tags

Business National Sensex Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Sensex Plunges Sensex Jumps Sensex Crashed Stock Market Outlook Stock Markets Stock Market Updates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Before Jharkhand HC Seeking NIA Probe Into Ranchi Violence

PIL Filed Before Jharkhand HC Seeking NIA Probe Into Ranchi Violence

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview