Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex Slips 106 Points At 54,364, Nifty Ends At 16,240 Dragged By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC

The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 54,364.85. During the day, it hit a high of 54,857.02 and a low of 54,226.33.

Sensex Slips 106 Points At 54,364, Nifty Ends At 16,240 Dragged By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC
Sensex.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 4:52 pm

Benchmark indices ended on a lower note on Tuesday, marking their third straight session of decline, with the Sensex falling 106 points in highly volatile trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 54,364.85. During the day, it hit a high of 54,857.02 and a low of 54,226.33.

Related stories

Indices Open With Marginal Gains; Sensex Up 106 Points, Nifty Above 16,300

Sensex Sinks Over 600 Points, Nifty Slips Below 16,250

Sensex tanks over 700 points, Nifty opens below 16,420 

The NSE Nifty declined 61.80 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 16,240.05.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul ended lower, while Shanghai settled higher.

Equity markets in Europe were quoting higher in the afternoon session.

Stock exchanges in the US had fallen sharply on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.82 per cent to $104 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained in selling mode, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,361.80 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

"Wall Street plunged to its lowest level in more than a year on Monday, as markets were already hit by rising interest rates. Following the decline in global stocks, Indian equity indexes may face some pressure. Asian markets are trading down on expectations of an economic downturn as a result of growing inflation, higher interest rates, and harsh Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Shanghai," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. 

Tags

Business Sensex BSE NSE Sun Pharma Tata Steel Stock Market NTPC Reliance Industries Bajaj Finance Nifty 50
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 