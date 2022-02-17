Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nifty Seen Opening Higher; TCS, Wipro, Infosys In Focus

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,891 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,180 crore.

Nifty Seen Opening Higher; TCS, Wipro, Infosys In Focus
Sensex

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 8:40 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid stable global cues. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.3 per cent to 17,373. Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets were trading higher with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.3 per cent, Taiwan Weighted up 0.34 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI up 1.4 per cent.Overnight, stocks on Wall Street and in Europe rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West, news agency Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.22 per cent, the S&P 500 added 1.58 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.53 per cent.

While the Ukraine crisis simmered, the Labor Department reported U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January, a reminder that high inflation could persist through much of this year.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,891 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,180 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services will be in focus after it announced exchanges that it has partnered with MATRIXX Software to integrate TCS HOBS its plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. The integrated solution will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their prepaid and postpaid businesses, enable superior customer experience, and drive growth. 

Wipro will be on investors' radar after it was awarded a 5-year contract by ABB. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB’s Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

Infosys will be in focus after it was named a Foundational Partner for the launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework. As a Foundational Partner, Infosys will help clients accelerate digital transformation and power new business capabilities with its market-leading data, analytics and AI expertise.

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Share Markets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

NYSE Moves Closer To NFTs, Cryptocurrencies; JP Morgan Bank Opens Virtual Lounge; Crypto Markets Subdued

NYSE Moves Closer To NFTs, Cryptocurrencies; JP Morgan Bank Opens Virtual Lounge; Crypto Markets Subdued

Sensex Falls 600 Points From Day’s High After Tensions Flare Up Between Russia, Ukraine

Reliance Capital Says Can't Ascertain Financial Implication Of Sebi Order Against Anil Ambani

Why Indian Stock Brokers Don’t Follow The US 0% Brokerage Trading Model

Unicorn LEAD Announces ESOP Liquidation Plan Of $3 Million

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti