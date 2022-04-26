Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Business

Sensex Rises Over 700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,100 Led By Reliance, Infosys

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and ITC were among the top movers in the Sensex

Sensex Rises Over 700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,100 Led By Reliance, Infosys
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 10:06 am

The Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rebound after two sessions of declines on Tuesday led by gains in Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and ITC amid positive global cues. The Sensex rose as much as 754 points and Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 17,150.

As of 10:05 am, the Sensex was up 729 points at 57,309 and Nifty 50 index climbed 216 points to 17,170.

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Tuesday after a late revival on Wall street, though global growth fears stoked by China’s stringent COVID-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening sapped risk appetite, news agency Reuters reported.  Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent, Taiwan Weighted rose 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.15 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.64 per cent.

Related stories

Elon Musk To Buy Twitter For $44 Billion And Take It Private

The Elon Musk Take Over; Lessons For Hostile Acquisitions And What It Means For Twitter

Overnight, U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses in the morning to notch gains Monday, the latest round of turbulence for Wall Street.

The S&P 500 climbed 24.34 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 4,296.12 after erasing an early 1.7 per cent loss. Stocks of internet-related companies helped lead the way, including Twitter, which jumped 5.7 per cent after agreeing to sell itself to Tesla CEO and tweeter extraordinaire Elon Musk.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 238.06 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 34,049.46 after earlier being down 488 points, while the Nasdaq composite rallied 165.56, or 1.3 per cent, to 13,004.85 to lead the market.

Back home, buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Auto index's over 2 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, FMCG, Financial Services, IT, Pharma Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices also rose between 1-1.7 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1.4 per cent.

Bajaj Auto was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3 per cent to Rs 3,795. IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finserv and ITC also rose between 2-3 per cent.

On the flipside, Hindalco was the only loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,245 shares were advancing while 586 were declining on the BSE.

Tags

Business Russia-Ukraine Tensions Stock Market News Russia Ukraine Tensions Impact On Stock Markets Sensex Nifty Sensex Shares Stock Markets Sensex Nifty Share Market Updates Sensex Nifty Today
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Gig Economy Workers Face A Many Challenges In India; How Fintechs Are Trying To Solve Them

Gig Economy Workers Face A Many Challenges In India; How Fintechs Are Trying To Solve Them