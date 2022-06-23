Sensex Rises Over 400 Points, Nifty Reclaims 15,500; Wipro, Airtel, TCS Among Top Gainers

The Indian equity benchmarks moved higher on Thursday ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro. The Sensex rose over 400 points and Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 15,500.

As of 9:42 am, the Sensex was up 367 points at 52,190 and Nifty 50 index rose 110 points to 15,523.

Asian shares wobbled while commodity prices fell on Thursday as mounting worries about the risks of a global recession amid aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve kept broad investor sentiment fragile.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier gains to be mostly flat in Asia trade. Stocks in South Korea were off, while Japan's Nikkei was broadly unchanged, news agency Reuters reported.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.05 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.13 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.5 per cent and Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.6 per cent.

Overnight, stocks gave up an afternoon gain and ended slightly lower on Wall Street Wednesday.

Energy companies helped pull the market lower after crude oil prices sank. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.1 per cent.

Back home, buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges, barring the index of oil & gas shares, were trading higher led by Nifty Auto index's 1.6 per cent gain. Nifty IT, Media, Bank, Private Bank, Metal and Financial Services indices also rose between 0.7-1.2 per cent .

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.64 per cent and Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.8 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose nearly 4 per cent to Rs 2,623. Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and Adani Ports also rose between 1.5-2.2 per cent.

On the flipside, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, Titan, Reliance Industries, UPL, Britannia and SBI Life were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,904 shares were advancing while 655 were advancing on the BSE.

