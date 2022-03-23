Sensex Rises Over 350 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,400 Led By Banking Shares

The Indian equity benchmarks moved higher on Wednesday led by gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Axis Bank. The Sensex rose as much as 427 points and Nifty 5 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 17,400. Meanwhile, global markets were also supporting bullish sentiment on Dalal Street, analysts said.

As of 9:28 am, the Sensex was up 282 points at 58,271 and Nifty 50 index advanced 93 points to 17,409.

Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation.

Benchmarks were higher across the Asian region, despite worries about rising energy costs. Oil prices rose, while the dollar gained against the Japanese yen.

Investors were also closely watching what might happen with President Joe Biden joining a NATO meeting and EU Summit Thursday in Europe, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.7 per cent in morning trading to 27,947.26. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent to 7,374.10. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7 per cent to 2,730.13. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.4 per cent to 22,410.06, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5 per cent to 3,274.69.

Back home, sentiment and demand for Indian equities has improved as foreign institutional investors have turned net buyers after selling Indian equities for more than six months, analysts said.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 384 crore on Tuesday while DIIs sold shares worth Rs 602 crore.

