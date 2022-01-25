Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Sensex Rebounds 367 Points; Maruti, Axis Bank, SBI Top Gainers

 The BSE gauge ended 366.64 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 128.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 17,277.95.

Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC twins and RIL were among the laggards.

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 4:10 pm

Snapping its five-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 367 points on Tuesday, boosted by strong gains in Maruti, Axis Bank and SBI amid a supportive trend in European equities.

 Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC.

 On the other hand, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC twins and RIL were among the laggards.

 Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended sharply lower.

 Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

 International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.89 per cent to $87.04 per barrel.

 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 3,751.58 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data. 

