Sensex Rallies Over 1700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,350 Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank

The Indian equities markets’ key indices rebounded on Tuesday on the back of strong rally in FMCG and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex bounced back 1611.26 points to hit a high of 58,017.10, and the Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psycholoical level of 17,350 after falling below 17,000 in the previous session on weak global cues.

The Sensex had lost 1747.08 points or 3% on Monday.

FMCG majors – Nestle and HUL were the major gainers, up over 3.16 per cent and 3.07 per cent respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel gained around 2.5 per cent each.

Besides, Titan, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Maruti, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Bank were the other major gainers on Tuesday.

IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life and Indian Oil were among the losers.