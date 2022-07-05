Important Information For July 5 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open higher on Tuesday as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 47 points or 0.3 per cent to 15,870.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 326.84 points on Monday, tracking gains in global equity markets and buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The 30-share BSE index gained 326.84 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 53,234.77. During the day, it jumped 394.06 points or 0.74 per cent to 53,301.99.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Tuesday:

Asia Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading higher with Japan's Nikkei up 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.66 per cent and Taiwan Weighted advanced 1.1 per cent.

US Markets

The US Markets were closed for holiday on July 4 owing to US Independence Day.

Crude Oil and Gold Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.67 to $108.43 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.60 to $111.63 a barrel.

Gold for August delivery fell $5.80 to $1,801.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 68 cents to $19.67 an ounce and September copper fell 11 cents to $3.60 a pound.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,150 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,688 crore.

Rupee Check

The rupee paired its early losses to close almost flat at 78.95 against the US dollar on Monday due to weakness in the greenback, lower crude oil prices and gains in the local stock markets.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 78.97 against the greenback and fell to an intra-day low of 79.06. It finally settled at 78.95, down by 1 paisa from its previous close of 78.94.

Stocks In Focus

HDFC, HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Monday said it has got banking sector regulator RBI's nod for the merger proposal of its parent HDFC Ltd with itself.

Touted as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

"HDFC Bank has received a letter dated July 04, 2022 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) whereby the RBI has accorded it's 'no objection' for the Scheme, subject to certain conditions as mentioned therein," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises has emerged as the lowest bidder in Coal India's tender for imports of the dry fuel with quoting over Rs 4,000 crore for supply of 2.416 million tonne, even though the miner is likely to "negotiate the price", an official said on Monday.

A negotiation for the quoted price may take place as the gap between the lowest bid value and the miner's own estimates of Rs 3,100 crore is in excess of around 30 per cent, he said.

Paper stocks: Stocks of companies related to paper industry have gained amid a ban on certain Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items that kicked in from Friday.

Over the past one month, some of the paper manufacturers, including Seshasayee Paper, have risen in the range of 3-8 per cent. In contrast, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have declined 5 per cent during the same period.

Apollo Tyre: The government notification mandating new tyres for passenger cars, trucks and buses to meet defined standards for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emissions with effect from October would help customers to make informed buying decisions, Apollo Tyres said on Monday.

Rolling resistance of a tyre has an impact on vehicle's fuel efficiency, wet grip capability influences braking performance of tyres under wet conditions and boost vehicular safety, while the rolling sound emission relates to the sound emitted from the contact between tyres in motion and the road surface.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Monday said its Chairman Ralf Speth has been admitted as a Fellow of The Royal Society.

The honour was bestowed in recognition of Speth's advocacy for UK research and development and his commitment to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education.