Sensex, Nifty Suffer Worst Day In Over 11 Months On Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Twenty nine out of 30 shares in the Sensex ended higher led by Tata Steel's over 5% decline. HDFC, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki also fell between 4-5% each

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 3:55 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks posted their worst single day performance since April 12, 2021 as rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine triggered a selloff in equities across the globe and left oil prices surging to multiyear highs. The Sensex dropped as much as 1,857 points at the day's lowest level and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 16,809.

The Sensex fell 1,747 points or 3 per cent to close at 56,405.84 and Nifty 50 index dropped 532 points or 3.15 per cent to settle 16,843.

“The volatility has gone up with the increase in uncertainty over tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The market is under downward pressure due to the looming threat of war. It is likely to have a short-term impact since the risk of actual elongated war between two nuclear powers is quite limited. It is expected that the tensions will get dissipated through geopolitical manoeuvres over next few weeks, but market volatility will be high during this period,” said Mohit Ralhan, managing partner at TIW Captial Group.

The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory, news agency Reuters reported.

Global markets were jittery before the geo-political tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated as inflation in US jumped to four-decade high raising speculation that US Fed might raise rates at a faster pace than anticipated.
 

Business Sensex Nifty
