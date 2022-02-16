Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Resume Decline After A Day's Pause Dragged Banking Shares

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 1 per cent decline.

Sensex, Nifty Resume Decline After A Day's Pause Dragged Banking Shares
Sensex

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 4:06 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks resumed decline after a day's pause in the previous session dragged by losses in banking, metal, information technology and auto shares. For most part of the day, benchmarks flip-flopped in gains and losses. The Sensex moved in a range of 789 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,491 and low of 17,258.

The Sensex slipped 145 points to close at 57,997 and Nifty 50 index declined 30 points to settle at 17,322.

Markets succumbed to profit booking after yesterday's strong rebound, analysts said.

"Markets are currently dancing to the global tunes and we don’t see this changing anytime soon. The US Fed meeting minutes and lingering tension over the Russia-Ukraine crisis will remain on the radar. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the choppiness. We reiterate our cautious stance and suggest waiting for further clarity," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking.

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 1 per cent decline. Nifty Bank, Auto, Information Technology, Media, Metal and Private Bank indices also fell between 0.4-0.6 per cent.

On the other hand, pharma, realty, healthcare, consumer durable and oil & gas indices ended higher.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.3 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.73 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Vedant Fashions, parent of Indian ethnic wear brand maker - Manyavar, Mohey, Manthan and Tvamev, made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday. Vedant Fashions shares opened for trading at Rs 936, up Rs 70 or 8.08 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 866. The stock rose as much as 14.66 per cent to hit high of Rs 993.

State Bank of India was top Nifty loser, the stock fell nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 515. ICICI Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, UPL, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid also fell between nearly 1-1.7 per cent.

On the flipside, Divi's Labs, ONGC, Adani Ports, Indian Oil, HDFC Life, Bharat Petroleum, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,028 shares ended higher while 1,325 closed lower on the BSE.

Tags

Business Share Markets Sensex Nifty
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

SaaS-Based Enterprise Platform Actyv.ai Raises $5 Million In Pre-Series Funding

SaaS-Based Enterprise Platform Actyv.ai Raises $5 Million In Pre-Series Funding

US Accuses China Of Backing Away From Free-Trade Commitments

Didn't Live Up To Customers' Expectations, Says Vistara CEO

CBDT Issues Over Rs 1.71 Crore Tax Refunds for FY22

How RBI's NPA Recognition Norm Extension Will Help Non-Banking Finance Companies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

Union Home Minster Amit Shah honours a police personnel at the 75th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police, at the New Police Lines, in New Delhi.

Amit Shah Lauds Cops On 75th Raising Day Parade

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic