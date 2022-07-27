Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Marginally Down In Early Trade

The key benchmark indices started on a flat note early on Wednesday as indicated by global cues. The Sensex was marginally down at 55,356.84 while the NSE Nifty 147 points to hit 16,483.85.

Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, Titan, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Lever, and HDFC Bank were among the major losers, down up to 0.7 per cent.

On the other hand, L&T, Asian Paints, TCS, Power Grid, Maruti, and HCL Tech were the major gainers, with up to 1.2 per cent gains.

The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.14 per cent higher.

In early morning deals on Wednesday, SGX Nifty is quoting at 16415, 60 points lower from its Tuesday session close.

Meanwhile, Rupee opened 5 paise weaker at 79.83 against US Dollar in early trade.

Earlier, Wall Street continued to trade choppy on the second straight session on Tuesday. Dow Jones ended 0.71 per cent lower, tech heavy Nasdaq crashed 1.87 per cent, S&P 500 dipped 1.15 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 went off 0.41 per cent.

Asian markets were also in red; the Japanese Nikkei was down 0.03 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.67 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai was down by a whisker earlier today.