Important Information For July 25 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open lower on Monday as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 81.5 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 16,643.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.

ON Friday, The 30-share pack Sensex advanced 390 points to close at 56,072. Its broader peer, Nifty50, rose 114.20 points to close above the 16,700 mark. For the week, the benchmarks have advanced over 4 per cent.

Wall Street closes lower

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as disappointing earnings from Snap spooked investors and shares in social media and ad tech firms dropped, offsetting gains from card issuer American Express following an upbeat forecast.

Asian stocks slip

Asian stocks lost ground on Monday, retreating from over three-week highs as worries about a global economic downturn sapped investors' risk appetite. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.62% to 158.68, after touching the highest since June 29 at 160.03 on Friday.

In early morning deals on Monday, the Japanese Nikkei is down 0.53 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 0.17 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai is trading flat and went off 0.01 per cent.

Oil falls on concerns expected Fed hike will impact fuel demand

Oil fell on Monday, reversing earlier gains but continuing a recent losing streak, on concerns that an expected increase in interest rates in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, may limit fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures for September settlement dropped 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $102.72 a barrel at 0205 GMT, down for a fourth day.