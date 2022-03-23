Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Losses In HDFC Twins, Infosys

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Wednesday dragged by losses in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening with Sensex rising as much as 427 points and Nifty reclaiming its important psychological level of 17,400. However, profit booking at higher levels led to benchmarks erase intraday gains a day ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts, analysts said.

The Sensex ended 304 points lower at 57,685 and Nifty 50 index declined 70 points to close at 17,246.

The Sensex fell as much as 848 points from the day's highest level and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 17,199 after reclaiming 17,400 mark in morning deals.

Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation.

Benchmarks were higher across the Asian region, despite worries about rising energy costs. The dollar gained against the Japanese yen.

Back home, eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Auto index's over 1 per cent decline. Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank, Financial Services and Bank indices also fell between 0.5-0.8 per cent.

On the other hand, metal, pharma, healthcare and oil & gas shares witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.55 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.21 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Hero MotoCorp fell over 2 per cent after the Income Tax department conducted raids at the company's premises. Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered under the raid, they said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2.61 per cent to close at Rs 1,761. HDFC, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and SBI Life also fell between 1.2.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, Tata Steel, UPL, ITC, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Indian Oil, NTPC and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,931 shares ended lower while 1,465 closed higher on the BSE.

