Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty End Flat As Investors Book Profits Ahead Of Budget 2022

Investors booked profits in recently outperforming banking shares like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

Sensex, Nifty End Flat As Investors Book Profits Ahead Of Budget 2022
Sensex -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 3:49 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks erased intraday gains to end on a flat note as investors lightened their positions ahead of the Union Budget which will be announced on Tuesday, analysts said. During the session, Sensex rose as much as 807 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,373 and low of 17,077. 

The Sensex ended 77 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 57,200 and Nifty 50 index slipped 8 points to close at 17,102.

Investors booked profits in recently outperforming banking shares like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and State Bank of India. However, the losses were capped as IT shares witnessed buying interest on value buying.

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Healthcare index's 1.5 per cent gain. Real estate, pharma, media, IT and FMCG shares also witnessed buying interest.

On the other hand, banking, auto, financial services, PSU bank and private banking indices ended lower.

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 1.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1 per cent.

NTPC was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose nearly 4 per cent to close at Rs 140. UPL, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Oil and Bharti Airtel also rose between 1.4-2.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were among the top Nifty losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,988 shares ended higher while 1,368 closed lower on the BSE.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Union Budget 2022 Budget Share Markets Stock Markets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

HCL Technologies Sets Up Engineering And R&D Centre In Canada

HCL Technologies Sets Up Engineering And R&D Centre In Canada

Xiaomi 11i Review: Looking Beyond The Hypercharge Revolution

L&T Bags 'Large' Offshore Contract From ONGC For Pipeline Project

Tractor Makers' Operating Margin To Shrink By 300-400 Basis Points Amid High Steel Prices

Dr Reddy's Profit Zooms To Rs 707 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'