Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Profit Booking; HDFC Bank, TCS Top Drags

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro were among the top drags on the Sensex

Sensex.
Sensex.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:59 am

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on account of profit booking on Friday after massive upmove in past couple of sessions which saw Sensex and Nifty hit four-month highs in the previous session. The Sensex fell as much as 220 points and Nifty 50 index touched briefly dropped below its important psychological level of 17,600.

As of 9:34 am, the Sensex was down 10 points at 59,322 and Nifty 50 index slipped 3 points to 17,653.

Asian markets were trading mixed as Japan's Nikkei rose 2.35 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading flat with minor gain of 0.04 per cent, Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.43 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.04 per cent.

An afternoon pullback left stock indexes on Wall Street with a mixed finish Thursday, erasing most of their gains from a morning rally over new signs of cooling inflation.

The S&P 500 closed 0.1 per cent lower after having been up 1.1 per cent in the early going. The Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1 per cent gain.

The indexes got a big boost early on following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month. The report, which came a day after a cooler-than-expected reading on inflation at the consumer level, bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared.

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Stock Market Updates Share Market News Updates Nifty Trading Strategy HDFC HDFC Bank Stocks In News Stocks In Focus TVS Motor Apollo Tyre Mahindra & Mahindra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'