Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower; Bank of Baroda, SBI Gain After December Quarter Earnings

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Monday following weak cues from other Asian markets dragged by losses in index heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank. Asian share markets mostly eased on Monday after stunningly strong U.S. jobs data soothed concerns about the global economy but also added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Geopolitics also remained a worry as the White House warned Russia could invade Ukraine any day and French President Emmanuel Macron prepared for a trip to Moscow, news agency Reuters reported.

As of 9:29 am, the Sensex was down 245 points at 58,400 and Nifty 50 index declined 80 points to 17,436.