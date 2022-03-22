Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues

The Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Tuesday amidst mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex declined as much as 57,242 and the Nifty 50 was trading below 17,150.

On Monday, Sensex slumped over 571 points to end at 57,292 and Nifty declined 169 points to settle at 17,117.

Asian stocks were trading on a cautious note on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.66 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.10 per cent and Singapore’s KOSPI advanced 0.71 per cent. At 9:26 am, Sensex declined 125 points at 57,166, and the Nifty 50 Index was trading at 17,116.

US Stocks were trading on a choppy note on Monday. The S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq composite slumped 0.4 per cent.

Back home, only the stocks of IT, media, metal, and oil & gas witnessed moderate buying interest. The Nifty Midcap 50 index declined 0.38 per cent at 7,923, and the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.36 per cent at 28,792. Amongst the Nifty 50 Index heavyweights, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, Tata Steel, and Hindalco were the top gainers, whereas Asian paint, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Britannia, Nestle India, and Ultra Tech Cement were the top losers.