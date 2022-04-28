Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Ahead Of April Futures And Option Expiry

The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher on thursday ahead of monthly expiry of April futures and option contracts led by gains in Hindustan Unilever, Reliance industries, Infosys, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints. The Sensex rose as much as 477 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,189.

As of 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 271 points at 57,090 and Nifty 50 index advanced 85 points to 17,123.

Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets were also trading higher led by the Japan's Nikkei's 1.05 per cent gain. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.86 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.65 per cent.

Stocks on Wall Street managed only meager gains Wednesday, after a broad rally led by technology companies faded by late afternoon, leaving the market little changed a day after a big sell-off.

The lacklustre finish punctuated a wobbly start for stocks, the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies this week.

The S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a gain of just 0.2 per cent. The Nasdaq ended just barely in the red after the tech stock rebound petered out. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 per cent.

The indexes rallied to a strong finish late Monday only to slump on Tuesday. They are all down 1.5 per cent or more so far this week.

