Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Break Six-Day Rally Dragged Down By Reliance Industries

The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 306.01 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 55,766.22. During the day, it declined 535.15 points or 0.95 per cent to 55,537.08

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 4:12 pm

Benchmark indices fell on Monday with the BSE Sensex declining 306 points, mainly dragged down by Reliance Industries.

Foreign funds outflow also added to the overall bearish trend in equities on Monday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 306.01 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 55,766.22. During the day, it declined 535.15 points or 0.95 per cent to 55,537.08.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 88.45 points or 0.53 per cent to 16,631.

"Bulls finally lost steam after surging ahead for the last six consecutive sessions as investors booked profit in automobile, oil & gas, and telecom stocks, even though gains in metals and select capital goods stocks capped losses. Investors traded with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve meet on Wednesday," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Among the Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra fell the most by 3.80 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries which declined 3.31 per cent after the company's June quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The other laggards from the pack were Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and Nestle.

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Wipro and NTPC were among the gainers.

"RIL's results, though impressive on the telecom and retail front, fell slightly below expectations in the refining space," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Seoul settled in the green.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green during mid-session deals. The US markets had ended on a lower note on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.24 per cent to $104.52 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 675.45 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Stock Market Updates Share Market News Updates Nifty Trading Strategy HDFC HDFC Bank Stocks In News Stocks In Focus TVS Motor Apollo Tyre Mahindra & Mahindra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites