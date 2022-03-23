Sensex Falls Over 750 Points From Day's High; Infosys, HDFC Twins Top Drags

The Indian equity benchmarks erased intraday gains owing to selling pressure in index heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints. The Sensex fell as much as 762 points from the day's highest level and Nifty 50 index touched and intraday low of 17,225 after reclaiming 17,400 mark in morning deals. Profit booking at higher levels led to selloff in the markets, analysts said.

As of 12:41 pm, the Sensex was down 297 points at 57,692 and Nifty 50 index dropped 72 points or 0.41 per cent to 17,243.

The markets staged a gap up opening taking cues from strong trend in global markets and buying by foreign institutional investors.

Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation.

Benchmarks were higher across the Asian region, despite worries about rising energy costs. The dollar gained against the Japanese yen.

Back home, nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Auto index's nearly 1 per cent decline. Nifty Financial Services, Bank, IT, Private Bank and FMCG indices also fell between 0.2-0.7 per cent.

On the other hand, Pharma, Healthcare, Media and Oil & Gas indices were trading higher.

Mid-cap shares were outperforming their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.4 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp was top Nifty loser, the stock fell over 2 per cent after the Income Tax department conducted raids at the company's premises. Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered under the raid, they said.

Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, Infosys, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Titan and Bajaj Auto also fell between 1-2 per cent.

On the flipside, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, ITC, UPL, Indian Oil, Reliance Industries and Eicher Motors were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth turned negative as 1,739 shares were declining while 1,558 were advancing on the BSE.

