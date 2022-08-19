Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex Falls Over 650 Points, Nifty Below 17,800 On Profit Booking

Selling pressure was broad based as thirteen of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Realty index's over 2 per cent fall

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 2:30 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks extended losses in noon deals as investors booked profits after five days of gains. The Sensex fell as much as 823 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 17,710 dragged by losses in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

As of 2:17 pm, the Sensex fell 578 points to 59,720 and Nifty 50 index declined 188 points to 17,768. 

Global markets were trading lower with Germany's DAX was down 0.9 per cent, Britain's FTSE 100 index declined 0.22 per cent and France's CAC 40 index fell 0.65 per cent.

Back home, selling pressure was broad based as thirteen of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Realty index's over 2 per cent fall. Nifty il & Gas, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Private Bank, PSU Bank, Pharma, Metal, Auto and Bank indices also fell between 1-2.5 per cent.

On the other hand, IT and media stocks were witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes declined nearly 1 per cent each.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,065. Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Durables, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Coal India and NTPC also fell between 2-3 per cent

Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 2,039 shares were declining while 1,334 were advancing on the BSE.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Stock Market Updates Share Market News Updates Nifty Trading Strategy HDFC HDFC Bank Stocks In News Stocks In Focus TVS Motor Apollo Tyre Mahindra & Mahindra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview