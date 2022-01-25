Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Falls 905 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Slips Below 17,000; Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Top Losers

 The BSE gauge was trading 905.16 points or 1.57 per cent lower at 56,586.35 in early trade. Similarly, the Nifty fell 253.80 points or 1.48 per cent to 16,895.30.

Sensex Falls 905 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Slips Below 17,000; Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Top Losers
Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and PowerGrid were the gainers. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:28 am

Equity benchmark Sensex slumped over 900 points in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Wipro, RIL and HDFC Bank amid a weak trend in Asian markets.

 Besides, frantic foreign capital outflows also weighed on domestic equities, even as concerns over the US Federal Reserve's possible aggressive monetary policy tightening deepened, traders said.

 The BSE gauge was trading 905.16 points or 1.57 per cent lower at 56,586.35 in early trade. Similarly, the Nifty fell 253.80 points or 1.48 per cent to 16,895.30.

 Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 4.38 per cent, followed by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

 On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and PowerGrid were the gainers.

 In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 1,545.67 points or 2.62 per cent lower at 57,491.51. Likewise, the NSE Nifty slumped 468.05 points or 2.66 per cent to settle at 17,149.10.

 Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals amid rising geopolitical uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine tussle.

 Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

 Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.85 per cent to $87.00 per barrel.

 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,751.58 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

Tags

Business Sensex Sensex Tumbles
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bitcoin Recovers, Shiba Inu Down More Than 6%; Bank of Korea Says CBDC Trial Successful

Bitcoin Recovers, Shiba Inu Down More Than 6%; Bank of Korea Says CBDC Trial Successful

Shiba Inu Falls Over 32% In A Week: What Makes Dog-Themed Crypto Coins Volatile?

Market Falls For 5th Day: Investors Poorer By Massive Over Rs 19.50 Lakh Cr

Orient Hotels reports Q3 net profit at Rs 7.4 crore

Sebi penalises 2 individuals for violating insider trading norms in Mindtree case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary