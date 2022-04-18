Sensex Drops Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Below 17,200; Infosys Slumps 7% After Q4 Earnings

The Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply on Monday dragged down by losses in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries. The Sensex fell as much as 1,186 points and Nifty 50 index fell below its important psychological level of 17,200.

As of 9:43 am, the Sensex was down 1,036 points at 57,311 and Nifty 50 index fell 269 points o 17,207.

Shares were lower in Asia after China reported Monday that its economy expanded at a 4.8 per cent annual pace in January-March.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Hong Kong and Sydney were closed for holidays. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures were lower.

Wall Street benchmarks declined last week before closing for the Easter holiday.

China’s growth has fallen well below the official target of 5.5 per cent for 2022. In quarterly terms the economy grew 1.3 per cent in the first quarter, compared with 1.4 per cent in the last quarter of 2021.

Authorities have ordered shutdowns in some major cities including Shanghai to battle the country’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus since it flared into a pandemic in March 2020. But the biggest impact of the shutdowns will likely be seen in the current quarter.

(With inputs from AP)

