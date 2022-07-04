Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sensex Climbs 327 Points On Firm Global Market Trends

The 30-share BSE index gained 326.84 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 53,234.77. During the day, it jumped 394.06 points or 0.74 per cent to 53,301.99

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 5:30 pm

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 326.84 points on Monday, tracking gains in global equity markets and buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The 30-share BSE index gained 326.84 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 53,234.77. During the day, it jumped 394.06 points or 0.74 per cent to 53,301.99.

The NSE Nifty went higher by 83.30 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 15,835.35.

Related stories

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 15,750

Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Gain For Second Straight Week; RIL Falls Most In 2 Years On Fuel Export Tax

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 111 Points; RIL Tumbles Over 7%

Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and SBI were among the major gainers.

However, TCS, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower.

European bourses were trading in the positive zone in mid-session deals. The US markets were closed for a holiday.

"As we step towards the new earnings season, the prime focus of the market will turn towards quarterly numbers and updated guidance for the new financial year," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.50 per cent to USD 111 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,324.74 crore on Friday, as per exchange data. 

Tags

Business National Sensex Sensex Plunges Sensex Next Week Sensex Crashed Sensex Jumps Sensex Shares Sensex Nifty Today Sensex Pre Markets Weekly Sensex
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal