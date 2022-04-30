Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Send Crypto Payments Using Telegram Chat App With Zero Transaction Fees

TON crypto blockchain payments can now be made using Telegram's chat messaging app. Read below to find out more about it.

Send Crypto Payments Using Telegram Chat App With Zero Transaction Fees
Send Crypto Payments Using Telegram Chat App With Zero Transaction Fees

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 11:14 am

The Open Network (TON), a decentralised crypto blockchain initially designed by messaging app Telegram, has announced a new feature which lets users send crypto payments using the chat app without any transaction fees.

Related stories

Ukraine Government Launches NFT Website; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall

Stripe Adds Twitter Crypto Stablecoin Payments By Partnering With India’s Polygon Blockchain

Five Uses of Web 3.0 Which Can Disrupt Consumer Internet Landscape

Click here to read more about Twitter crypto stable coin payments using the polygon blockchain.

“It is hoped that this simplification of the cryptocurrency transaction process will enable greater adoption worldwide and help to embed blockchain payment solutions into people’s daily lives,” a TON Foundation spokesperson said in a press release, reported Decrypt.

How Does It Work?

TON has created a wallet bot that users must add to their Telegram menu. After adding it, users need to type in the “/start” command, and then a secondary menu will open, which will have additional settings and support options. 

Lastly, users will have to add it to the attachment menu so that the wallet bot can be accessed from any chat window. After successfully completing the process, users will see a new chat notification saying that their wallet is now ready to use.

How To Send Payments Using It?

Users will need to first top up their TON crypto balance by using their banking debit or credit cards, P2P transfer, or buying from a crypto exchange. After successfully loading their wallet with TON, users can send payments to their friends and family by clicking on the attachment icon and then selecting the wallet icon (follow the steps above to add the wallet to the attachment menu). 

For users’ convenience, the real-time conversion rate of TON to US dollars will be displayed at the time of making the payment so that they know exactly how much money they will be sending.

Why Was There A Need For Such A Project?

Cryptocurrencies can be classified into four types based on their utility. TON aims to provide the utility of a currency. 

Click here to read more about the four types of cryptocurrency based on their utility.

Telegram
Telegram

This means that its object is to provide users with an alternative currency to make payments and conduct transactions. But crypto payments transactions involve a lot of complicated knowledge and long-format wallet addresses that a common user might not possess. Hence, the need for simplification of crypto payments.

Does Telegram Still Support TON?

Telegram was the original designer of the TON crypto blockchain but in October 2019 due to a litigation with US Securities and Exchange Commission it had to stop its development and return the money raised back to investors. 

In 2021, a group of blockchain enthusiasts and open-source developers came together and restarted the TON blockchain project. They are known by their pseudonym NewTON.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Telegram Blockchain Technology Blockchain Transaction Social Media Ethereum Blockchain Polygon Blockchain TON Blockchain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022