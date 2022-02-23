Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Senate Committee Of Brazil Approves Bill Regulating Crypto Transactions, Bitcoin Price Rises

Brazil is likely to introduce crypto regulation bill soon. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin rose 3.18 per cent in the last 24 hours; Ethereum was down 4.52 per cent.

Senate Committee Of Brazil Approves Bill Regulating Crypto Transactions, Bitcoin Price Rises
Crypto update today

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 6:52 pm

Recently, the Brazilian Senate economic affairs committee has approved a bill on regulations of crypto transactions. The bill, introduced by Senator Flávio Arns, has to be voted on by the Senate plenary and, if approved, then by the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies. The executive branch then has the power to veto the bill, Coindesk reported.

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 3.18 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $38,871.63 at 4:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.85 per cent, down by 0.29 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,714.85, with a rise of 4.52 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was rising by 3.96 per cent over the same period and was trading at $380.61. Solana (SOL) was up by 7.10 per cent to $91.14 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 7.56 per cent to $0.9311.

 

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 3.90 per cent, and was trading at $0.1299 at 4:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 7.41 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002652. Dogelon Mars was up by 5.49 per cent and was trading at $0.0000008168, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01976, recording a fall of 6.15 per cent in the last 24 hours.

 

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.76 trillion, registering an increase of 4.12 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $80.65 billion, down by 27.61 per cent.

Australian Crypto Coin Green (ACCG) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 720.76 per cent. It was trading at $0.09087

at 4:30 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, Spook Inu (SINU) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent, it was trading at $0.0000000004252, shows the data in CoinMarket Cap.

 

Latest Update

A 27-year-old man held an Apple Store customer hostage for several hours at the company's flagship store in Amsterdam and demanded $200 million in cryptocurrency, IANS reported. Moreover, the suspect, in camouflage gear, fired a gun and then held an Apple employee hostage for several hours before being apprehended late on Tuesday.

 

Almost three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down on “misleading ads” in the cryptocurrency space in November 2021, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has introduced a set of 12 guidelines for the advertisement and promotion of virtual digital assets (VDAs) and services such as cryptos and non-fungible assets (NFTs).

Tags

Business Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Investing, Money Bitcoin / Digital Currency Ethereum Bitcoin Crypto Trading
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bikaji Foods International Files For IPO

Bikaji Foods International Files For IPO

Indian Protection Quotient Rises Post-Covid, Finds Max Life Survey

Gold Falls Rs 126, Silver Almost Flat

Nirmala Sitharaman Is Having Sleepless Nights Due To Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-booking Begins In India; Check Price, Specs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling