Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SEBI's Redressal Portal SCORES Platform Receives 3,420 Complaints In January

SCORES is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with SEBI, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

SEBI's Redressal Portal SCORES Platform Receives 3,420 Complaints In January
SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched in June 2011.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:33 pm

A total of 3,263 complaints received through grievance redressal system SCORES have been disposed of against listed entities or market intermediaries in January, according to data released by SEBI on Thursday. These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods.

At the beginning of the month, 3,135 complaints were pending and 3,420 complaints were received in January, the data showed.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched in June 2011.

It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with SEBI, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

The regulator also noted that there were 43 complaints as of January 2022, which were pending for more than three months. These complaints were pertaining to refund, allotment, redemption and interest, among others. These 43 complaints were pending against venture capital fund, stockbroker, bankers to an issue, investment adviser, registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA) and research analyst. It also said the average resolution time for a complaint is 30 days.

In a separate public notice, SEBI mentioned the six entities against whom these complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of January this year.

Most complaints were pending against stockbroker Sunness Capital India.

CIG Realty Fund, Bank of Maharashtra, Freedom Registry Ltd (formerly Amtrac Management Services Ltd), Grovalue Financial Services and Piyush Jain (Wealthmax) are among other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months. 

Tags

Business National SEBI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

RBI Exhorts Banks To Continue Process Of Capital Argumentation

RBI Exhorts Banks To Continue Process Of Capital Argumentation

Home Loan Interest Rate At Multi-Year Low, As RBI Repo Rate Remains Unchanged

Realtors' Hail RBI Policy; Low Interest Rate On Home Loan To Drive Housing Demand

Piramal Enterprises Profit Up 11% At Rs 888 Crore In December Quarter

Will Soon Come Out With Guidelines On Digital Lending, Says RBI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked