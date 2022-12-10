Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sebi Revises Norms For Foreign Investment In Alternative Investment Funds

Home Business
Outlook Money

Sebi Revises Norms For Foreign Investment In Alternative Investment Funds

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) are established in India to raise capital from Indian, foreign, or non-resident Indian investors by issuing units.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 3:19 pm

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised the norms for alternative investment funds (AIFs) raising capital from “Indian, foreign or non-resident Indians”.

According to the modified rules, the securities market regulator of the investor’s resident country must be a signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commission's (IOSCO) Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding or have a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with Sebi. The regulator said the AIF manager must ensure them at the time of onboarding a foreign investor.

“AIFs may accept commitment from an investor being Government or Government related investor, who does not meet the aforesaid condition, if the investor is a resident in the country as may be approved by the Government of India,” Sebi’s December 9 circular said.

Also, the investor contributing 25 per cent or more to the corpus should not be on the sanctions list notified by the United Nations Security Council and is not a resident in the country identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international body for anti-money laundering and combating terror financing.

The regulator said, “The investor should also not be from a country that has not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or has not committed to an action plan developed with FATF to address such deficiencies.”

Additionally, if the investor does not meet the specified conditions after onboarding to a scheme, the AIF manager will not take any further capital contribution until the investor meets the rules. It will also apply to those already onboarded to existing schemes of AIFs who do not meet the specified conditions.

Sebi said the new guidelines would come into force with immediate effect.

AIFs are funds established in India to raise capital from Indian and foreign investors as per a pre-decided policy .

Related stories

Government Selects 67 Entries With Rs 42,500 Crore Investment Potential Under PLI Scheme For Specialty Steel

Private Sector Needs To Scale Up Investment: Chief Economic Advisor

How Sustainable Investment Opportunities Will Explode By 50x In 2023

Tags

Business SEBI Norms Foreign Investments Alternative Investment Funds Investors NRI Regulatory Bodies Funds
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe