Sebi Releases Draft On Union Fixed Maturity Plan Series 13 & 14

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 29 released a draft scheme information document on Union Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) – Series 13 & 14.

This is a closed-end debt scheme that aims to provide income to investors through investments in a portfolio comprising debt and money market Instruments maturing on or before the maturity of the scheme.

The tenure will be decided at the launch of new fund offer (NFO) of the respective series, and will be in the range of 365-4,270 days, Sebi said.

According to Sebi, the scheme can be of two kinds. First, the tenure of the scheme is less than or equal to 1,095 days with a moderate rate of interest risk and moderate credit risk. The second will have a tenure of more than 1,095 days with relatively high-interest rate risk and moderate credit risk.

According to Sebi, the scheme will provide the following plans through a shared portfolio.

1. Direct Plan: This is only available to investors who buy or subscribe to units in the scheme directly from Union Mutual Fund. It will not be available to investors who route their investments through a distributor, either an Amfi-registered distributor or ARN holder. Investors who subscribe to the direct plan must specify the plan in addition to the scheme.

2. Regular Plan: This plan is for investors who purchase/subscribe to Units in the scheme through a distributor.

The minimum application amount would be Rs. 5,000, and thereafter in multiples of Re. 1. The scheme doesn’t allow for redemption prior to maturity. But unitholders will have the option to exit the scheme before maturity through the stock exchange route, Sebi announced.

The scheme also comes with two options, namely:

Income Distribution-Cum-Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) Option: This option is appropriate for investors seeking income from the scheme's IDCW. Under this option, IDCW will be declared at the time of maturity [subject to availability of distributable surplus calculated following Sebi (MF) Regulations], and at the discretion of the trustee.

Growth Option: This option is appropriate for investors who do not seek IDCW, but only want to increase their capital.



According to Sebi, the direct plan will have a relatively lower expense ratio than the regular plan in terms of distribution costs, commission, among others, and the direct plan will not pay or charge a commission for the distribution of units.

The mutual fund will deduct the transaction charges on two basis.

Sebi further mentioned that the asset management company (AMC) or the mutual fund will deduct transaction charges on purchases/subscriptions received from first-time mutual fund investors, and investors other than first-time mutual fund investors through the distributor (who have specifically opted-in to receive the transaction charges) in the following manner:

First-Time Mutual Fund Investor (across Mutual Funds): A transaction charge of Rs.150 will be deducted from the subscription amount and paid to the first-time investor's distributor/agent, with the balance invested.

An Investor Other than First-Time Mutual Fund Investor: A transaction fee of Rs.100 per subscription of Rs.10,000 and above paid to the distributor or agent of the existing investor after the subscription amount has been reduced by that amount. The remaining amount will then be invested.

The units will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) or any other reputable stock exchange that the trustee approves.

Sebi has further mentioned that there will be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.