Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

SEBI Releases Consultation Paper On Disclosure Requirements For Listed Entities

Home Business

SEBI Releases Consultation Paper On Disclosure Requirements For Listed Entities

Listed entity, post listing, shall submit its first financial results, quarterly or annually as the case may be, immediately succeeding to the periods for which financial statements were disclosed in its offer document for the initial public offer

SEBI
SEBI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 11:51 am

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday came out with a consultation paper on streamlining disclosure requirements by listed entities. 

In its consultation paper, SEBI is looking to address the challenges faced with regard to submission of the financial result for the first time by newly listed firms and related to timeline to fill up vacancy of directors, Compliance Officer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in listed entities.  

Also, it is looking to address the issue of freezing of demat accounts of the Managing Director, Whole-time director and CEO of a listed entity for continuing non-compliance with the LODR Regulations or non-payment of fines by a listed entity. In order to provide adequate time to newly-listed entities to disclose their first financial results post-listing, SEBI has proposed that at least 15 days from the date of listing may be provided for such disclosures to newly-listed entities.

Related stories

SEBI Levies Rs 11 Lakh Penalty On 7 Entities For Violating Market Norms

SEBI Mulls Regulatory Framework On ESG Disclosure, Ratings, Investing

L&T Investment Management Ltd, Four Individuals Settle Case With SEBI

"Listed entity, post listing, shall submit its first financial results, quarterly or annually as the case may be, immediately succeeding to the periods for which financial statements were disclosed in its offer document for the initial public offer, as per the timeline indicated... as applicable, or within 15 days from the date of listing, whichever is later," SEBI said. 

This comes after SEBI received representations regarding challenges faced by the newly-listed entities immediately after their listing and about the gap in the current regulatory provisions for ensuring timely disclosure of the first financial results of such newly-listed entities. 

The regulator has sought comments from public till March 6 on the proposals.

Tags

Business SEBI Consultation Papers Indian Economy Listed Entities
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria