Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

SEBI Plans To Frame Guidelines To Control Unsolicited Financial Market Advise From Social Media Influencers: Official

Home Business

SEBI Plans To Frame Guidelines To Control Unsolicited Financial Market Advise From Social Media Influencers: Official

SEBI's proposal comes against the backdrop of many social media influencers providing advice about stock investments without a licence

Sebi
Sebi Sebi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:22 am

Markets watchdog SEBI will come out with a discussion paper to frame guidelines to control unsolicited financial and stock market advise from social media influencers as also from unregulated investment advisors. Addressing a meeting of the Association of Registered Investment Advisers here on Friday, SEBI Whole Time Member Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan said some unscrupulous people are misusing their Sebi registration to further their businesses and as the regulator "we don't want (that) to happen."

"We'll come out with a discussion paper seeking inputs for making effective measures to control unsolicited financial and market advises from social media influencers and also from unregulated investment advisors. "After inputs from market participants, and other stakeholders, we'll issue guidelines to rein them in," Gopalkrishnan said.

There is also the issue of unregistered investment advisors, who pose greater risks to gullible investors. More important, "we see examples of misuse of their Sebi registrations by even some registered advisors," he said. "We want self-regulatory bodies to evolve so that some bodies beyond SEBI can do the policing. We're concerned about unregistered investment advisors and the social media is enhancing that," he noted.

Related stories

SEBI Proposes Changes To Rules For REITs, InvITs

Only 34% Firms Meet SEBI's Mandatory Requirement To Raise 25% Fund Via Debt Instruments: Analysis

NSE Gets SEBI’s Nod To Launch Social Stock Exchange (SSE) - All You Need To Know

SEBI's proposal comes against the backdrop of many social media influencers providing advice about stock investments without a licence. Earlier, SEBI clamped down on some Whatsapp groups and Telegram channels, which were used to leak key market moving data.

Tags

Business SEBI SEBI Chairman Sebi Guidelines Indian Economy Business Social Media
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid