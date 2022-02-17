Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sebi Imposes Rs 45 Lakh Fine On 9 Entities In Illiquid Stock Options Case 

The regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in illiquid stock options at BSE for the period April 2014 to September 2015.       

Sebi Imposes Rs 45 Lakh Fine On 9 Entities In Illiquid Stock Options Case 
The non-genuine trades resulted into creation of artificial volume to the tune of 826.21 crore.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:20 pm

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty totalling Rs 45 lakh on nine entities, including individuals, for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options at BSE.      

In nine separate orders, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Armour Commotrade, Seema Aggarwal, Seema Bagree, Seema Choraria, Kala Patodia, Mandeep Kaur, Kalpana Aggarwal, Ankit Modi and Sarita Gupta.       

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) observed a large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment of BSE. It noted that such a large-scale reversal of trades in stock options led to the creation of artificial volume at BSE.        

In view of the same, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in illiquid stock options at BSE for the period April 2014 to September 2015.       

Pursuant to the investigation, it was observed that over 2.91 lakh trades comprising a substantial 81.38 per cent of all the trades executed in the stock options segment of BSE during the investigation period were non-genuine.       

The non-genuine trades resulted in the creation of artificial volume to the tune of 826.21 crore units or 54.68 per cent of the total market volume in the stock options segment of BSE.      

It was observed that these nine entities were among the various entities which indulged in the execution of reversal trades in the stock options segment of BSE.        

According to Sebi, trades by these entities were non-genuine in nature and created a misleading appearance of trading.       

By indulging in such trades, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, Sebi said in its orders. In a separate order, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Sterling International Enterprises for indulging in the fraudulent trading practice.      

 "There is not an iota of doubt that noticee (Sterling International Enterprises) was part of the scheme wherein entities connected to the noticee created artificial volumes in its scrip by indulging in circular trades, synchronized trades and trading among themselves during the investigation period," Sebi said in an order.     

Through such an act, it flouted the provision of PFUTP rules. The regulator had carried out an investigation in respect of irregular trading activities of certain entities in the scrip of Sterling International Enterprises during the period May 2008 to September 2009.

Tags

Business National SEBI Securities And Exchange Board Of India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

Government Unveils First Part Of National Hydrogen Policy

CBI Questions Former Managing Director of ABG Shipyard Rishi Agarwal

Sanjay Malhotra Nominated On SBI Board As Director

Indian Oil Corporation Raises Rs 1,500 Crore Via Bonds

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival