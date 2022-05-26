Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SEBI Exempts Government From Making Open Offer To Vodafone Idea Limited Shareholders

In a nine-page order, Sebi said the acquisition of a shareholding in VIL by the Government of India (GoI) is proposed with the sole intent of saving the larger public interest.

SEBI Exempts Government From Making Open Offer To Vodafone Idea Limited Shareholders
Vodafone Idea Limited.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 9:08 am

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday exempted the government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) pursuant to its proposed acquisition of over 33 per cent stake in the telecom operator on the conversion of dues into equity.

In a nine-page order, Sebi said the acquisition of a shareholding in VIL by the Government of India (GoI) is proposed with the sole intent of saving the larger public interest.

Related stories

Vodafone Idea Debt A Challenge; Fundraise Critical For Competitiveness: Analysts

Vodafone Idea Surges 4% After March Quarter Earnings

"Moreover, GoI has no intent to participate in the management or the Board of the VIL and there is going to be no change in control of the VIL. Further, such holding of GoI shall be classified as public shareholding," Sebi said while giving the exemption from making the open offer.

The regulator noted that a substantial sum of money is due to be paid to the government by VIL, which may place a potential burden on the financials of the company.

Also, an open offer obligation on the part of the government involves huge sums of cash outflow from the GoI, Sebi's Whole Time Member S K Mohanty said in an order.

He also mentioned about the public policy and public interest involved in the entire transaction and taking into cognizance various steps taken by GoI in easing liquidity and cash flow to telecom service providers as well as to help various banks having substantial exposure to the telecom sector.

Citing these grounds, he said, "I find that it would be apt to grant exemption to the acquirer from open offer requirements as laid down in the... Takeover Regulations."

Under the regulations, entities acquiring 25 per cent or more stake in a listed company have to make an open offer to the company's shareholders.

As part of bailing out the debt-burdened telecom sector, the government, in September last year, gave telecom operators an option of paying interest for the 4 years of deferment on deferred spectrum installments and AGR dues by way of conversion of dues into equity.

VIL had opted for the conversion of debt into equity under the government's bailout package.

On May 10, VIL filed an application seeking exemption from the open offer requirement with respect to the government acquiring a stake in the firm.

Post the transaction, GoI would have a 33.44 per cent stake in the telecom operator. 

Tags

Business SEBI Securities And Exchange Board Of India Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Sebi) Government Of India (GoI) Vodafone Idea Limited Vodafone-Idea Limited(VIL) VIL Vodafone-Idea AGR Dues
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?