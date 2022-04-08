Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sebi Constitutes Committee To Probe NSE Lapses: Report

The panel will assess shortcomings of internal control systems and compliance practices at the nation’s biggest stock exchange

Sebi Constitutes Committee To Probe NSE Lapses: Report
PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 8:44 pm

Market regulator Sebi has set up a committee to look into lapses at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the tenure of its former chief executive officer, Chitra Ramkrishna, according to reports.

The panel will assess shortcomings of internal control systems and compliance practices at the nation’s biggest stock exchange, Moneycontrol cited people familiar with the matter.

Related stories

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna

NSE Co-Location Case: Court Seeks CBI's Response On Chitra Ramkrishna's Bail Plea

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Sent To 7-Day CBI Custody

The committee is expected to identify the reasons for the lapses at various levels, including the board, the regulator and the government, and suggest checkpoints and stricter controls so that such issues don’t crop up again.

Sebi charged Ramkrishna and other NSE officials in February with alleged governance lapses and violation of securities contract rules in the hiring and appointment of Anand Subramanian as chief strategic advisor and his subsequent re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

Tags

Business National SEBI Chairman SEBI NSE NSE Ban Chitra Ramkrishna Chitra Ramkrishna NSE Chitra Ramkrishna Bail Plea Chitra Ramakrishna
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

First Time After Divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Picture With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

First Time After Divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Picture With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands