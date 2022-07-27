Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Sebi Clears Change In Ownership Of HDFC Ltd's Subsidiary HDFC Property Ventures

In April, HDFC Bank and its parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) got approvals from their respective boards for the proposed scheme of amalgamation

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:44 pm

Markets regulator Sebi has granted the in-principle approval for the change in control of HDFC Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary HDFC Property Ventures Ltd.

The change in control will happen pursuant to the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Sebi) has granted its in-principle approval for the change in control of HDFC Property Ventures Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Ltd which is the investment manager of HDFC India Real Estate Fund III (HIREF III)," HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, HDFC Bank received banking sector regulator RBI's nod for the proposed merger.

On July 16, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) also approved the merger proposal between the two financial entities.

HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank have received no adverse observations/no objection from the stock exchanges BSE and NSE for the deal.
 

HDFC HDFC Bank HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger SEBI
