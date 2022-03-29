Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SEBI Asks Ruchi Soya To Give Option To Withdraw FPO Bids By March 30 Amid SMS Row

The development assumes significance as the share sale was already oversubscribed 3.6 times and withdrawal of bids can have a bearing on the final numbers.

SEBI Asks Ruchi Soya To Give Option To Withdraw FPO Bids By March 30 Amid SMS Row
Sebi asked bankers to give an option to investors to withdraw already placed bids till March 30th.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:18 pm

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday asked bankers of Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali group's Ruchi Soya to give an option to investors in its ongoing follow-on public offer of shares to withdraw their bids while also cautioning them about the "circulation of unsolicited SMS" about the share sale.

The development assumes significance as the share sale was already oversubscribed 3.6 times and withdrawal of bids can have a bearing on the final numbers.

Related stories

Ruchi Soya FPO: Sebi Gives Investors Option To Withdraw Bids

Aiming To Make Patanjali & Ruchi Soya No. 1 FMCG Firm In 5 Years: Ramdev

According to a regulatory filing, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd informed the regulator and stock exchanges that it has come across some messages on social media "speculating"  about investment opportunities in the FPO and the company shares being available at discount to the market price.

The company claimed this message has not been issued by it or any of its directors, promoters, promoter group, or group companies.

It further said that an FIR has been lodged by the company in Haridwar to investigate these messages under the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC.

"As directed by SEBI, we wish to bring to the attention of the investors that all Bidders (other than Anchor  Investors), have an option to withdraw their Bids from March 28, 2022, till March 30, 2022," Ruchi Soya said.

"Investors should further note that bidding in the Issue is closed i.e. March 28, 2022, and accordingly no further Bids will be accepted in the Issue. Any Bids, after the Bid/Issue closure, will be rejected," it added.

This regulatory filing followed a direction issued by SEBI after a meeting held earlier in the day with the bankers managing the Rs 4,300 crore FPO.

SEBI asked bankers to issue an advertisement in newspapers on Tuesday and Wednesday cautioning investors about the circulation of SMSs.

Besides, SEBI asked bankers to give an option to investors to withdraw their already placed bids till March 30th.

The issue opened on March 24 and the subscription level was 3.6 times at the close of the scheduled closing this evening.

The company has already raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors. 

Tags

Business National SEBI Ruchi Soya Ruchi Soya FPO Baba Ramdev Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) Securities And Exchange Board Of India FIR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock; Says, 'Joke Was Too Much For Me To Bear'

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock; Says, 'Joke Was Too Much For Me To Bear'