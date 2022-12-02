Sebi Asks Mutual Fund Houses To Stay Vigilant Against Fake Telegram Groups

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the mutual fund industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), to stay vigilant against fake social media groups posing as asset management companies to trap and cheat potential investors.

"Mutual funds shall be vigilant and regularly monitor social media to identify entities or groups which camouflage themselves as registered mutual funds or misuse the names of mutual funds to lure investors," Sebi said in a communication to Amfi on Wednesday.

The letter added, "Mutual Funds should promptly take appropriate actions, including issuing a press release/public notice, filing FIR, etc."

Sebi observed that dubious entities, posing as fund houses on Telegram, are targeting potential victims to defraud them. It said that dubious Telegram channels were making false promises of doubling investors' returns in a matter of days,

Some popular ones include Paytm Doubling Mutual Funds, Tata Mutual Fund Investment, HDFC Mutual Fund Trust Money Doubling, Unit Tareiders Pvt., and Bitcoin (Mutual Funds), each having a user base of 50,000 to 90,000, media reports said, citing Sebi.

According to Moneycontrol, earlier this year, Sebi imposed Rs 2.84 crore fine on six people for giving unsolicited stock tips on Telegram.

The report said that as part of efforts to help eliminate such threats, Sebi, in consultation with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), had issued guidelines to ensure that only Sebi-registered intermediaries could send investment advice through SMS.

In the letter, the capital market regulator has asked Amfi to direct all registered mutual fund houses to be vigilant against dubious entities misusing their names on social media platforms and issue public notices and register police complaints to stop their activities.