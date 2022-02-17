Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sea Levels Will Rise At An Alarming rate: Report

The new study underlines that coastal flooding will increase significantly over the next 30 years because of sea-level rise

Sea Levels Will Rise At An Alarming rate: Report
Floods in Cochin PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 1:05 pm

  A new report is out with some alarming findings. According to the report by an inter-agency sea level rise task force that includes NASA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration, and other federal agencies, sea levels along US coastlines will rise between 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 cm) on average above the current levels by 2050. 

   The new inter-agency report says that coastal flooding will also increase significantly over the next 30 years because of sea-level rise.  Quoting the report, Xinhua News Agency highlighted that the rise in ocean height in the next 30 years could equal the total rise seen over the past 100 years. 

   As for the methodology, the task force developed their near-term sea level rise projections by drawing on their understanding of the processes that contribute to rising seas. They observed how melting glaciers and ice sheets as well as complex interactions between ocean, land, and ice, will affect ocean height.

Related stories

Five Ways Climate Change Increases The Threat Of Tsunamis, From collapsing Ice Shelves To Sea Level Rise

"This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have long known that sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

He added that science is indisputable, and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well underway. 



 

Tags

Business Climate Change NASA The National Oceanic
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Income Tax  Department Raids Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

Income Tax  Department Raids Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

Nestle India Q4 Profit Dips 20% to Rs 386.66 Cr, Net Sales Up 8.9%

Warren Buffett Close Aide Charlie Munger Mentions Crypto As A Venereal Disease

Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas Using Cryptos For Terror Activities, Says Chainalysis Report

NYSE Moves Closer To NFTs, Cryptocurrencies; JP Morgan Bank Opens Virtual Lounge; Crypto Markets Subdued

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row