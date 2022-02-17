Sea Levels Will Rise At An Alarming rate: Report

A new report is out with some alarming findings. According to the report by an inter-agency sea level rise task force that includes NASA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration, and other federal agencies, sea levels along US coastlines will rise between 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 cm) on average above the current levels by 2050.

The new inter-agency report says that coastal flooding will also increase significantly over the next 30 years because of sea-level rise. Quoting the report, Xinhua News Agency highlighted that the rise in ocean height in the next 30 years could equal the total rise seen over the past 100 years.

As for the methodology, the task force developed their near-term sea level rise projections by drawing on their understanding of the processes that contribute to rising seas. They observed how melting glaciers and ice sheets as well as complex interactions between ocean, land, and ice, will affect ocean height.

"This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have long known that sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

He added that science is indisputable, and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well underway.





