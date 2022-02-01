Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Scope of Single-Window Portal For Giving Green Nod To Projects To Be Expanded: Finance Minister

The government on Tuesday said single- window portal PARIVESH, launched for giving green nod to projects, has been significantly instrumental in reducing the time required for approvals and stressed that its scope will be expanded to provide information to the applicants.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - PTI

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 3:24 pm

The government on Tuesday said single- window portal PARIVESH, launched for giving green nod to projects, has been significantly instrumental in reducing the time required for approvals and stressed that its scope will be expanded to provide information to the applicants. PARIVESH is a web-based, role-based workflow app developed for online  submission and monitoring of proposals submitted by the proponents for seeking environment, forest, wildlife and coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearances from central, state and district-level authorities.


It automates the entire tracking of proposals which includes online submission of a new proposal, editing/updating the details thereof and displaying status of proposal at each stage of the workflow. "A single-window portal, PARIVESH, for all green clearances was launched in 2018. It has been instrumental in reducing the time required for approvals significantly," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech. "The scope of this portal will now be expanded, to provide information to the applicants. Based on location of units, information about specific approvals will be provided," she said.


 It will enable application for all four approvals through a single form, and tracking of the process through Centralized Processing Centre-Green (CPC-Green). 

