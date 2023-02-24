Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Scale Of Digital Public Infrastructure Staggering, Pandemic Years Strengthened Outlook Around Digital Economy: UIDAI CEO

Home Business

Scale Of Digital Public Infrastructure Staggering, Pandemic Years Strengthened Outlook Around Digital Economy: UIDAI CEO

\The numbers and scale of digital public infrastructure today, are "staggering", Garg said speaking at IPCIDE annual conference 'State of India's Digital Economy'

For Aadhaar, between 2019 to 2022, the number of authentications doubled, he said
For Aadhaar, between 2019 to 2022, the number of authentications doubled, he said PTI Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 3:00 pm

The pandemic years strengthened people's awareness about the significance of digital economy, Saurabh Garg, Chief Executive Officer of Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI said on Friday. The numbers and scale of digital public infrastructure today, are "staggering", Garg said speaking at IPCIDE annual conference 'State of India's Digital Economy'.

For Aadhaar, between 2019 to 2022, the number of authentications doubled, he said. "When you consider any of the digital public infrastructure Aadhaar obviously being the foundational ID and therefore being basic to many of the others...We've seen between 2019 to 2022, a 100 per cent increase in the number of authentications that has been done, we've doubled it. And we reached a stage that we're doing around 70 to 80 million transactions per day," Garg said.

The growth underscores the point that growth of digital economy is "so much more faster." And with focus now on larger growth for the entire economy, the digital piece will become even more relevant."I think the last three years of the pandemic, have only strengthened the awareness among everyone of what the digital economy can help and how it can be so much more useful going ahead," said the top executive of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Related stories

What Is Aadhaar Mitra? UIDAI Unveils New Chatbot - Here Is All You Need To Know

Take Residents’ Informed Consent Before Aadhaar Authentication: UIDAI To Requesting Entities

UIDAI Issues Guidelines For Offline Verification Seeking Entities

Tags

Business UIDAI Indian Economy Pandemic Business Digital India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion