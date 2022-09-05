Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SBICAP Trustee, Not Adani Green Energy, Acquires 52.4 Crore Shares In Suzlon: Report

In April this year, the cash-strapped company planned to raise Rs 3,000 crore in order to refinance its lenders

Suzlon
Suzlon Suzlon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 1:39 pm

SBICAP Trustee Company has acquired 52.4 crore shares in the renewable energy company, Suzlon Energy Limited and not Adani Green Energy, the company notified in a regulatory filing. "There was a typographical error in the name of the Target Company," SBICAP Trustee said an exchange filing September 2.  

Based in Pune, Suzlon is a wind turbine manufacturer. Founded in 1995, the company has more than 12,330 wind turbines installed across six continents and 14 wind turbine manufacturing facilities in India. In April this year, the cash-strapped company planned to raise Rs 3,000 crore in order to refinance its lenders.

As per reports, with the recent development, SBICAP Trustee’s equity in Suzlon Energy Limited has increased to 9.92 per cent. While Suzlon Energies have been deep in losses over the past few years, a group of 16 banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) had sold Suzlon Energy’s assets worth more than Rs 8,000 crore to the Rural Electrification Corp (REC), and the state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), earlier this year, according to a report by The Economic Times

Tags

Business SBICAP Trustee Suzlon Energy Rural Electrification Corp REC Adani Green
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films