The country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is hiring Specialist Cadre Officer. SBI has published a recruitment notification inviting applicants to submit applications for the position of Specialist Cadre Officer.

The Specialist Cadre Officer will be responsible for the analysis and evaluation of credit proposals, including adhoc facilities, restructuring, rehabilitation, and other types of business or general suggestions relevant to the unit. The officer will also be responsible for the quick and timely appraisal of credit, SBI said in a notification.

Interested candidates can submit an application for the position at bank.sbi/web/careers

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: Check Dates, Proposed Salary and Other Details Here

The registration process will begin on November 22, 2022

Last date of submission of the application is December 12, 2022

Number of vacancies for the post of Manager (Credit Analyst): 55

Age Limit: In order to apply for the post of manager (Credit Analyst), the applicant’s age must be between 25-35 years

Basic Qualification: Full-time course (any discipline) from government recognized University or Institution in MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA

Pay scale: Rs 63,840-78,230

Probation Periods: 2 years

Guidelines For Filling Online Application For Post Of SBI Specialist Cadre Officer

Candidates must register online at https://bank.sbi/careers on the SBI website and pay the application fee using Internet Banking, a debit card, a credit card, or another method.

The candidate's photo and signature must be uploaded in the manner described on the online registration page (under "How to Upload Document") in order for the application to be registered.

Candidate should submit the application once it has been filled out completely. If a candidate is unable to complete the application in one go, he can save the data that has already been entered.

A provisional registration number and password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen when the information or application is saved. The candidate should write down their password and registration number. With their registration number and password, they can reopen the saved application and make any necessary changes to the information. This option to alter the saved data will only be offered three times. Once the application is fully completed, the candidate should submit it and continue with the fee payment process online.

According to the official notification of SBI, “Application fees and intimation charges of Rs Rs 750 will be charged by General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation fees will be charged by SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.”