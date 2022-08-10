SBI Minimum Balance Penalty Charges 2022: Find Out State Bank of India’s Minimum Balance Rules, Penalty Charges Here

SBI Minimum Balance Penalty Charges 2022: State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, levies certain penalties for non maintenance of minimum average balance (MAB) in order to make sure that its customers maintain minimum average balance. The SBI however does not levy any minimum balance penalty charges on Jan Dhan accounts but for rest of other savings bank accounts SBI levies penalty charges for non maintenance of minimum average balance.

Here is the list of SBI Minimum Balance Penalty Charges for 2022

State Bank of India savings bank accounts are divided on the basis of categories depending upon in which are they lie under. Currently, SBI accounts are divided on the basis of locations into four categories of branches: metro, urban, semi-urban and rural. The average monthly balance requirements of SBI savings accounts vary on the basis of branch type.

SBI customers who have saving bank accounts in metro and urban areas are required to maintain minimum average balance of Rs 3,000 per month and if they fail to maintain 50 per cent of that balance then penalty charge of Rs Rs 10 plus goods and services tax (GST) is levied on the customer. If the minimum average balance falls short by 50-75 per cent of minimum average balance the penalty increases to Rs 15 plus GST.

The SBI customers who have their accounts in semi urban areas, they are expected to maintain minimum average balance of Rs 2,000 and if they fail to maintain that they have to pay the penalty. If shortfall in SBI customers' saving bank account in semi-urban area falls short by 50 per cent then a penalty of Rs 7.5 plus GST is levied on the customer and if the shortfall increases to 50-75 per cent of the minimum average balance the penalty is increased to Rs 10 plus GST.

SBI customers in rural areas are expected to maintain minimum average balance of Rs 1,000 in their savings account. If the minimum average balance falls short by 50 per cent of minimum average balance then penalty of Rs 5 plus GST is levied on the customer and if the shortfall increases to 50-75 per cent of minimum average balance then penalty of Rs 7.5 plus GST is imposed on the customer.

