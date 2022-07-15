Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SBI Increases Interest Rates On Loans By 10 Basis Points. Check Latest Rates Here

SBI has increased overnight MCLR based interest rate by 10 basis points to 7.15 per cent from 7.05 per cent with effect from July 15

undefined
State Bank of India increase MCLR based rates

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 1:29 pm

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on Thursday increased Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points or 0.1 per cent making loans costlier. With the increase, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed loans on MCLR, not for those, whose loans are linked to other benchmarks.

SBI has increased overnight MCLR based interest rate by 10 basis points to 7.15 per cent from 7.05 per cent with effect from July 15, the bank said on its website. One year MCLR rate has been increased to 7.5 per cent from 7.4 per cent. Likewise, two years and three years MCLR rate has been increased to 7.7 per cent and 7.8 per cent each respectively.

Here are the latest SBI MCLR based interest rates:

SBI Interest Rates
Tenor Existing MCLR (In %) Revised MCLR (In %)
Overnight 7.05 7.15
One Month 7.05 7.15
Three Months 7.05 7.15
Six Months 7.35 7.45
One Year 7.40 7.50
Two Years 7.60 7.70
Three Years 7.70 7.80

Source: SBI

Related stories

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

Last month, SBI had increased interest rates on fixed deposits following two successive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May and June. The RBI had raised the repo rate by 0.50 per cent following its monetary policy meeting on June 8, taking the overall increase to 0.9 per cent less than two months to control spiralling inflation.

Earlier this month, SBI had frozen many bank accounts of customers for non-compliance with KYC (Know Your Customer) norms.
 

Tags

Business State Bank Of India Interest Rates SBI MCLR Interest Rates SBI Interest Rates On Home Loans SBI Loan Rates SBI Loan Interest SBI MCLR Hike SBI Interest Rates Hike SBI Online Home Loans SBI Loans
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman