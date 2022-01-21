Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

The total income declined to Rs 20,458.31 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 26,551.90 crore in October-December 2020 period.

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3
The total income of the company declined to Rs 20,458.31 crore in Q3. - Deposit Photos

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 5:01 pm

SBI Life Insurance on Friday reported a 56 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 364 crore for the third quarter ended December.

 The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 233 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

 However, total income declined to Rs 20,458.31 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 26,551.90 crore in October-December 2020 period.

 The company's solvency ratio stood 209 per cent as on December 31, 2021 as against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.

 The asset under management rose to Rs 2,56,900 crore at the end of December 2021 compared to Rs 2,09,500 crore in the year-ago period.

 "In view of seasonality of the industry, the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021, are not indicative of the results that may be expected of any other interim period or full year," it said.

Tags

Business National SBI State Bank Of India SBI Life
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

JSW Steel Net Profit Jumps 69% To Rs 4,516 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East