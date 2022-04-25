SBI Issues Guidelines For Safe ATM, Credit/Debit Card, Netbanking and UPI Transactions

India’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) on April 25, released a process document, explaining the guidelines that customers should follow to conduct safe digital transactions.

The bank released a step of instructions for debit and credit card transactions, Netbanking and UPI transactions.

Debit/Credit Card Transactions

For safe debit and credit card transactions, SBI has asked its customers to be aware of the surroundings at ATM kiosks, and at point of sale (POS) devices.

Customers should always cover the keypad while entering the PIN.

While transacting on e-commerce websites, they should check if it is a genuine site.

For additional safety, customers can also set a limit for card transactions on e-commerce platforms, POS, and ATMs for both domestic and international transactions.



Netbanking

For Netbanking, SBI has asked customers to always look for the “https” wording in the address bar of the bank’s website.

It is advisable not to perform Netbanking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks lest hackers gain access to the account user ID and password, SBI said.

Additionally, users should always log out of the site and close the browser window after executing the transaction.

The passwords should be kept unique and complex, and should be changed periodically.

As a safe practice, one should never write down the banking ID, password or ATM PIN. Also, it is always recommended to disable ‘auto save and ‘remember’ function on the computer and mobile devices to avoid storing user ID and password, it added.



UPI Security

Given that more people are now using United Payments Interface (UPI) for digital transactions, the SBI document also mentioned how to safeguard against breaches, according to a report in FE Online.

It advised customers to keep their mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random.

Also, they should not respond to any unknown UPI requests, and instead report such suspicious requests to the bank.

Most importantly, they should keep in mind that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, and not for receiving them. Hackers often lure gullible customers to disclose their PIN with promise of money transfers.

Lastly, if any UPI transaction has taken place without the customer having executed it, then it is always recommended to immediately disable the UPI facility from the account.

